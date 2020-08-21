Friday, August 21, 2020  | 1 Muharram, 1442
Today’s outlook: Heavy rain forecast in Karachi, ECC meets

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Friday):

  • The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in Karachi today and tomorrow. The department has also warned of urban flooding.
  • The Economic Coordination Committee will meet to discuss waiving late charges of Rs397 million for containers from Afghanistan stuck at Karachi ports.
  • Veteran Baloch politician and former president of the National Party Senator Hasil Bizenjo has passed away at Karachi’s Aga Khan Hospital.
  • Karachi now has seven districts. District Keamari has been carved out of District West.
  • Pakistan head into the third Southampton Test facing a first series defeat against England in 10 years. The green shirts are 1-0 down in a three-match campaign after a three-wicket defeat in the first Test at Old Trafford, a match where Pakistan were on top until the closing stages.
  • ICYMI: Every family in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will now have a Sehat Insaf Card. Click here to read the full story.

