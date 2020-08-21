Today’s outlook: Heavy rain forecast in Karachi, ECC meets

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Friday):

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in Karachi today and tomorrow. The department has also warned of urban flooding.

The Economic Coordination Committee will meet to discuss waiving late charges of Rs397 million for containers from Afghanistan stuck at Karachi ports.

Veteran Baloch politician and former president of the National Party Senator Hasil Bizenjo has passed away at Karachi’s Aga Khan Hospital.

Karachi now has seven districts. District Keamari has been carved out of District West.

Pakistan head into the third Southampton Test facing a first series defeat against England in 10 years. The green shirts are 1-0 down in a three-match campaign after a three-wicket defeat in the first Test at Old Trafford, a match where Pakistan were on top until the closing stages.

ICYMI: Every family in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will now have a Sehat Insaf Card. Click here to read the full story.