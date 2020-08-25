Tuesday, August 25, 2020  | 5 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Streets flooded as monsoon showers lash Karachi

Posted: Aug 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Streets flooded as monsoon showers lash Karachi

Motorists on their way during rain in Karachi. Photo: Online/Syed Asif Ali

Karachi’s rainy days are not over yet as the city experienced monsoon showers early Tuesday morning. More rain is expected later in the day.

Light rain with strong winds was witnessed in multiple areas such as Malir, Airport, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Federal B Area, North Nazimabad, Defence, Gushan-e-Iqbal, University Road, and the II Chundrigar Road.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has advised people to equip themselves up with umbrellas and raincoats because the rains are likely to last till Thursday. “The city will receive an estimated 150mm more rain,” the department’s spokesperson said.

He added that the monsoon winds will enter from the south leading to heavy rainfall with lightning and thunder in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Nagarparkar, Mirpur Khas, Islamkot, Umarkot, Sanghar, and Larkana.

Thundershowers are also expected in Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu, and Sibi, according to the PMD.

The met department has also issued an urban flooding warning in Sindh and Balochistan. “Heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding/water logging in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, and Badin,” the Met Office said in its advisory. It may also generate “flash flooding in hill torrents of Kalat, Khuzdar, and Lasbela during the period”.

Heavy rains submerged large swathes of Karachi last week too. North, Central and West districts of the city were the most affected. Five people drowned in Gujjar Nullah and two others were killed after being struck by lightning in Malir.

Many key roads were flooded. Rainwater entered homes in several areas causing damages worth millions of rupees.

