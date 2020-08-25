Tuesday, August 25, 2020  | 5 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi rain: Multiple vehicles damaged in Gulistan-e-Johar landslide

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
No death, injuries reported so far

Multiple cars and motorcycles were damaged following a landslide near Gulistan-e-Johar's Munawwar Chowrangi after heavy monsoon showers in Karachi Tuesday morning.

According to rescue officials, no loss of life or injuries has been reported so far. However, a number of vehicles parked there are stuck under the debris of rocks.

The police and rescue officials have reached the area and an operation is underway.

The site of the accident was used as a parking lot by residents of the neighbouring areas.

