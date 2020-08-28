Friday, August 28, 2020  | 8 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan

PM Khan: Won’t abandon Karachi, will fix its problems

Posted: Aug 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PM Khan: Won’t abandon Karachi, will fix its problems

Photo: Online

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the federal government won’t abandon the people of Karachi in their time of crisis.

The city is submerged with many areas inundated after it received record-breaking rain on Thursday. Karachi recorded 223.5mm of rain in just 12 hours, according to the Met Department. This is said to be the most rain the city has ever received in a single day. The Sindh government has even declared a public holiday today.

“My government is fully cognizant of the suffering of our people in the wake of the heavy rains, especially the people of Karachi,” said the premier on Twitter Thursday night.

He remarked that he is “personally monitoring the relief and rescue operations” and keeps getting regular updates from the NDMA chairperson and Sindh government.

The PM shared that the NDMA chairperson has been directed to rescue the people stranded at different places.

“We will be announcing a plan for a permanent solution to the problems caused by floods by cleaning of nullahs, fixing of the sewage system and resolving the huge challenge of water supply to the people of Karachi,” said PM Khan.

Imran Khan KARACHI RAIN
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

