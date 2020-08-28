PM Khan: Won’t abandon Karachi, will fix its problems

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the federal government won’t abandon the people of Karachi in their time of crisis.

The city is submerged with many areas inundated after it received record-breaking rain on Thursday. Karachi recorded 223.5mm of rain in just 12 hours, according to the Met Department. This is said to be the most rain the city has ever received in a single day. The Sindh government has even declared a public holiday today.

“My government is fully cognizant of the suffering of our people in the wake of the heavy rains, especially the people of Karachi,” said the premier on Twitter Thursday night.

He remarked that he is “personally monitoring the relief and rescue operations” and keeps getting regular updates from the NDMA chairperson and Sindh government.

The PM shared that the NDMA chairperson has been directed to rescue the people stranded at different places.

Have directed Chairman NDMA to immediately not only rescue stranded ppl, but also provide emergency medical assistance, food & shelter to all those in need. I have also asked NDMA Chairman to ensure restoration of utilities on an emergency basis. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 27, 2020

“We will be announcing a plan for a permanent solution to the problems caused by floods by cleaning of nullahs, fixing of the sewage system and resolving the huge challenge of water supply to the people of Karachi,” said PM Khan.