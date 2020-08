Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Saturday):

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah will appear before an anti-narcotics court in Lahore. The Anti-Narcotics Force has accused him of smuggling drugs in his car.

Karachi witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday. Two teenagers also killed by lightning in Malir. The Met Office has forecast more showers today.

The World Health Organization hopes the planet will be rid of the coronavirus pandemic in less than two years, faster than it took for the Spanish flu to be eradicated.

The Balochistan government has launched its first mobile police station on a trial basis.

Five siblings aged between five and 15 drowned in a storm-water drain in Kohat's Keri Sheikhan on Friday.

