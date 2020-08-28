Friday, August 28, 2020  | 8 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

All resources must be utilised to help Karachi: PM

Posted: Aug 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
All resources must be utilised to help Karachi: PM

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered all federal institutions to utilise all their resources to provide relief to the people of Karachi following destructive monsoon rains this week.

Karachi is of utmost important to Pakistan, the PM was quoted as saying during a meeting on Karachi issues on Friday.

During the meeting, the premier reviewed all development projects in the city. He was joined by Asad Umar and Murad Saeed. Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah attended the meeting via video link.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail briefed the PM on the latest situation in Karachi.

On Thursday night, PM Khan said that the federal government won’t abandon the people of Karachi in their time of crisis.

The city is still submerged after it received record-breaking rain on Thursday. Karachi recorded 223.5mm of rain in just 12 hours, according to the Met Department. This is said to be the most rain the city has ever received in a single day. The Sindh government has even declared a public holiday today.

“My government is fully cognizant of the suffering of our people in the wake of the heavy rains, especially the people of Karachi,” said the premier on Twitter Thursday night.

He remarked that he is “personally monitoring the relief and rescue operations” and keeps getting regular updates from the NDMA chairperson and Sindh government.

