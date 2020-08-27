Thursday, August 27, 2020  | 7 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi rain: All flight operations to, from city suspended

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Photo: File

All incoming and outgoing PIA flights to Karachi have been suspended following heavy rain in the city on Thursday.

Five flights that were scheduled to leave from the city, PK-522, PK-304 and PK-502 to Lahore, PK-368 to Islamabad and PK-540 to Faisalabad, have been delayed.

A flight traveling from Lahore to Karachi has made an emergency landing at the Sukkur airport. According to the airline, it will be rescheduled after the weather improves.

Moderate and heavy rainfall has been reported across Karachi. Several areas are now submerged, including DHA Phase VI, Tariq Road and Nagan Chowrangi.

According to the Met Department, more rain is expected throughout the day till 11pm.

