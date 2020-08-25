Boy killed in Karachi wall collapse, emergency at city’s hospitals

A 12-year-old boy was killed in a wall collapse after heavy rain lashed Karachi on Tuesday.

The teenager had been brought dead to the hospital after a wall collapse in Malir’s Cattle Colony, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali confirmed. A 45-year-old woman was also injured in the incident and brought to the hospital.

Hospitals in Karachi have been placed on high alert after Tuesday’s downpour triggered urban flooding in the city. Most major roads have been flooded and vehicles stuck.

Dr Jamali advised people to stay safe and indoors. “The city is flooded,” she said. “Hospitals are on high alert but people can’t commute anywhere.”

Stay away from electric poles and wires, she warned the masses.

The areas worst affected by the rain include Nagin Chowrangi, Kala Board, Anklesaria, Tibet Centre, Jail Road, Shafique Mor, Avari Tower, Do Talwar, Mauripur, Truck Ada, Korangi Causeway and Malir.

Earlier in the day the International Committee of the Red Cross told SAMAA Digital that their teams were on ground in Malir, Khuda Ki Basti and Liaquatabad.

No deaths had been reported at the SMBB Trauma Centre and most patients were admitted after road accidents. They have been discharged.

Around 70mm rain was predicted in Karachi by the Met Office on Monday.