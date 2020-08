Rain expected in Karachi today

Light rain is expected in Karachi today (Sunday).

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has also forecast rain in southern Sindh, Islamabad, northern Punjab, and northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Kashmir and southern Sindh are expected to experience strong winds, thunder, lightning and rain.

A forecast has been issued for rain and thunder in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Narowal, Layyah, Bhakkar and DG Khan.

Karachi, Badin, Tharparkar, Nagarparkar, Umerkot, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur will also receive rain and thunderstorms.

Light rain was reported in Karachi Saturday night on II Chundrigar Road, at the Airport, in Orangi, Federal B Area, Clifton and Defence.