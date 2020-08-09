22 dead after three days of rain in Karachi

The fourth monsoon spell of the season is leaving Karachi and heading to Balochistan and other parts of Sindh. But the rain left havoc in its wake.

Twenty-two people died in three days of rain in the city. On Saturday seven people were killed, including three children.

Two people were killed in a roof collapse in Pak Colony, while a seven-year-old boy drowned in Banaras Colony.

In North Karachi six-year-old Abdul Rahman was electrocuted, while a man identified as Mansad was electrocuted in Soldier Bazaar. Electrocution deaths were also reported in Ittehad Town and Baldia Town’s Shanti Nagar.

The victim of the Shanti Nagar electrocution has been identified as Shehzad. His father said the 18-year-old left their house that morning to find work and grabbed a gas pipe to avoid falling in the mud when he was electrocuted.

In FC Area, six-year-old Jawad grabbed an electric wire and died on the spot.

Friday’s rain claimed 10 lives as four people drowned while six others were electrocuted. Two people were injured on Thursday after a billboard crashed onto them near Metropole. Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has ordered the removal of all signboard and billboards in the city.

Light rain was forecast in Karachi on Sunday. The monsoon spell headed towards other parts of Sindh as rain was reported in Mithi, Islamkot, Diplo and Nagarparkar.

Several areas in Karachi flooded because of the rain. Nagan Chowrangi’s situation was particularly bad, as the area flooded and drains overflowed. Several cars stopped working and had to be abandoned in the water.

Other areas also reported flooding, such as Power House Chowrangi in North Karachi, Ayesha Manzil, Karsaz Road, II Chundrigar Road, Sharae Faisal, MA Jinnah Road, Water Pump, Ranchore Lines, the area around the Karachi Zoo and Urdu Bazaar.

Overflowing gutters added to the misery in these areas, with the stagnant water staying for hours.

The Malir River overflowed on the Korangi EBM Causeway. The road was sealed for traffic.

The most rain was reported at the PAF Base Faisal where 94mm was recorded.

The Pakistan Army initiated a relief operation and started draining water from streets. The ISPR has said that in case of emergency, rescue teams will also be deployed.

Heavy rain also caused several roof collapses. In Lyari, it caused a 100-year-old tree to tilt, damaging six houses and leaving residents fearful of an eventual collapse.

Here are some phone numbers for you to call in case of rain-related complaints in Karachi.

The monsoon spell headed to Balochistan with the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasting heavy rain and flash floods in Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Panjgur, Ketch and Gwadar.

With reporting by Rafiqur Rehman Narhio and Shahnawaz Ali