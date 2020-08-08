Saturday, August 8, 2020  | 17 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi rain: Korangi Causeway sealed, two killed in Lyari

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Monsoon spell expected to end today

Rain was reported across Karachi on Saturday morning in the third consecutive day of showers for the city. These showers are part of the fourth monsoon spell that has entered the city on Thursday and is expected to end on Saturday.

Light showers were reported in DHA, Clifton, Defence View, Old City areas, Burns Road, Saddar, MA Jinnah Road, Sharae Faisal, Nursery and Baloch Colony.

Heavy rain was reported at 11am in Lyari. Two people were killed when a roof collapsed in Jahanabad. One person was injured.

The Malir River overflowed on the Korangi EBM Causeway. The road has been sealed. The water level in the river is still increasing.

Heavy rain was reported at Jail Chowrangi at 1pm.

Friday’s rain claimed 10 lives as four people drowned while six others were electrocuted. Two people were injured on Thursday after a billboard crashed onto them near Metropole. Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has ordered the removal of all signboard and billboards in the city.

Multiple streets and roads were flooded after the rain, leaving many people stranded. The most rain was reported at the PAF Base Faisal where 94mm was recorded.

The Pakistan Army has initiated a relief operation and is draining water from streets. The ISPR has said that in case of emergency, rescue teams will also be deployed.

Heavy rain has also caused several roof collapses. In Lyari, it caused a 100-year-old tree to tilt, damaging six houses and leaving residents fearful of an eventual collapse.

Here are some phone numbers for you to call in case of rain-related complaints in Karachi.

This monsoon spell is expected to head to Balochistan on Saturday, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasting heavy rain and flash floods in Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Panjgur, Ketch and Gwadar.

