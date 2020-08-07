Karachi’s Burns Road filled with sewage water after heavy rainfall

Downpours expected till Saturday

Heavy rain on Thursday has inundated most of Karachi's roads and streets, but it seems to have affected some areas more than the others.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the PAF Base Faisal witnessed most of the downpour and recorded 56 millimetres of rain, followed by Saddar and Surjani Town that reported 46mm and 42.5mm.

On Friday morning, the entire Burns Road was inundated with sewage water. The water even entered a few shops. Many rickshaws were seen stationed at the corner of the road after rainwater entered their engines and the vehicles weren't able to start.

Shop owners have complained that the stagnant water and odour are turning customers away. People fear that more rainfall could worsen the situation as the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation hasn't begun cleaning the area yet.

DHA brimming with rainwater

Most phases of DHA were inundated with rainwater. Khayaban-e-Badar and Khayaban-e-Shujaat are flooded while the Phase II Commercial Area is also submerged.

Potholes on Shershah roads

The road heading to Baldia Town from the Shershah Kabari Market has developed several potholes after the rain, making it difficult for motorists to travel smoothly. This has put bike riders and their motorcycles at risk. A few accidents were reported on the road as well.

PECHS Block VI flooded

PECHS Block VI was also submerged in rainwater due to intermittent rain which continued till Friday morning. Speaking to SAMAA TV, residents complained that no authority has reached the place to help them. They are unable to go anywhere due to the rainwater accumulated in the streets.

NDMA clearing Karachi drains

The Met Office has forecast rain in Karachi till Saturday. The department added that Karachi is expected to receive between 100 and 200mm of rain. An alert for urban flooding has also been issued.

The last time it rained Karachi’s streets were flooded, with some neighbourhoods reporting chest high water. To solve the issue, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the Pakistan Army to clear drains in the city.

The NDMA chairperson has been asked to

clear the city’s drains. Karachi has 38 drains of varying sizes and

they are usually so full of garbage that they overflow when it rains.

That overflowing gutter water mixes with rainwater and floods streets

The NDMA has been working with the FWO to clear the drains. So far, it has made headway on three major drains–the Gujjar Nullah, Mawach Goth Nullah and Korangi Nullah. So far, 95% of the Gujjar Nullah has been cleaned, 90% of the Mawach Goth Nullah and 100% of the Korangi Nullah.