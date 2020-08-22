Karachi submerged after single monsoon spell, more rain expected

Heavy rain in multiple areas of Karachi Friday evening left the city submerged.

In some areas drains overflowed and water entered houses. The worst affected were districts Central and East.

In Shadman and FC Area, heavy rain destroyed the roofs of houses.

Cracks in the Hub Canal resulted in nearby villages flooding.

The most rain was reported in Surjani Town where 170mm was recorded. North Karachi reported 88mm of rain while, North Nazimabad and Nazimabad had 85.6mm and Gulshan-e-Hadeed 77mm.

KDA Chowrangi, Shadman, Nagan Chowrangi, Surjani Town, Buffer Zone, Federal B Area and Liaquatabad were all flooded due to the downpour and cars, buses and motorcycles got stuck in the waist deep water.

In Shadman, water entered apartments, forcing people to flee to the roof for safety.

The Gujjar Nullah also overflowed, forcing families to take shelter in nearby mosques.

Water also entered the Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell police station in Sharifabad, flooding the record room and armory.

District Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi blamed damage to a dam in District West for the flooding.

Multiple main roads, such as the one from Five Star Chowrangi to Nagan street and North Nazimabad, were flooded. A bus drove into a ditch and got stuck at Nagan Chowrangi.

The NDMA is preparing a plan to demolish encroachments on Karachi’s drains that will be implemented from Monday.

The Pakistan Army, Rangers and Edhi rescue teams are out helping with the rescue efforts. They are also draining water in some areas using suction pumps but as of Saturday morning, many areas are still flooded.

CM blames MQM

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah toured some areas in districts Central and East and blamed the crisis on the MQM and the Distrct Central chairman.

He said if work had been done before, all this damage wouldn’t have occurred.

He said the most issues are being reported in these districts and called it a reflection of the PTI’s work.

Power outages

Over 100 electricity feeders tripped across the city due to the rain. The K-Electric spokesperson said power was also turned off in several areas as a safety measure.

In the past, multiple incidents of electric wires falling in bodies of stagnant water and electrocuting people to death were reported. In order to stop this, K-Electric says it shuts off power to entire areas where water has collected.

The stagnant water also makes it difficult for their teams to begin restoring power, they said.

Deaths

Two teenagers were killed after being struck by a bolt of lightning in District Malir on Friday.

The incident occurred in Malir’s Memon Goth. The deceased were identified as Shahnawaz and Sultan. They both were 16 years old.

More rain is expected in the city today (Saturday).