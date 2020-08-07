Karachi rain: 100-year-old Lyari tree tilts, residents stranded on roads

Fourth monsoon spell entered city on Thursday

The fourth monsoon spell that entered Karachi on Thursday didn't just bring with lots of rain and a cool breeze but also downed trees and ripped off house roofs. One such example is of a 100-year-old tree in Lyari.

According to people, the tree bent downwards, damaging six houses. The residents of these house have been forced out on the streets as they say they fear the tree falling any time, which could endanger their lives.

"The biggest fear we have is the danger to our lives," a house owner said. The accident took place between 4am and 4:30am.

Another resident complained that they have made multiple calls to the management of the area to either remove the tree or relocate them temporarily. "But they keep telling us to contact other departments. No one is ready to help us," he added.

Due to the impending danger of the tree's collapse, residents have been forced to spend the night on the streets. They have requested the government to help them as soon as possible.

Multiple areas of the city saw rain on Thursday. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the PAF Base Faisal witnessed most of the downpour and recorded 56 millimetres of rain, followed by Saddar and Surjani Town that reported 46mm and 42.5mm.

Related: Watch: Heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms engulf Karachi

The rain will continue till Saturday. The department added that Karachi is expected to receive between 100 and 200mm of rain. An alert for urban flooding has also been issued.

The last time it rained Karachi’s streets were flooded, with some neighbourhoods reporting chest high water. To solve the issue, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the Pakistan Army to clear drains in the city.

The NDMA chairperson has been asked to clear the city’s drains. Karachi has 38 drains of varying sizes and they are usually so full of garbage that they overflow when it rains. That overflowing gutter water mixes with rainwater and floods streets and houses.

The NDMA has been working with the FWO to clear the drains. So far, it has made headway on three major drains–the Gujjar Nullah, Mawach Goth Nullah and Korangi Nullah. So far, 40% of the Gujjar Nullah has been cleaned, 50% of the Mawach Goth Nullah and 45% of the Korangi Nullah.