Friday, August 21, 2020  | 1 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi witnesses heavy rain with lightning and thunder

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Heavy showers forecast in city on Saturday

Don't put away your umbrellas just yet -- Karachi is set to witness another spell of monsoon rains. The city saw downpour in multiple areas on Friday afternoon.

Areas such as Landhi, Bin Qasim, Malir, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, North Nazimabad, Ancholi, II Chundrigar Road, DHA, and Federal B Area saw both heavy and light showers with thunder.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, heavy rain has been forecast in the city on Saturday, August 22, as well. "On Friday, between 20mm and 30mm of rain will be recorded while 40mm rain is expected on Saturday," it said.

More rain is expected Friday night while the temperature will stay humid at 36 degrees.

The department said that rain is also expected in other parts of Sindh such as Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Tharparkar.

Following the rain, electricity supply in multiple areas was suspended and streets started getting flooded.

