15 Karachi police officers booked for holding lawyer ‘hostage’

A lawyer, identified as Advocate Amanullah, has filed a case against two deputy superintendents, three station house officers and 10 other police officers for allegedly holding him hostage in Karachi.

According to the FIR, the police illegally raided his house, confiscated valuables and held him hostage.

The police officers, on the other hand, said that they had raided Amanullah’s house after they received news of a criminal being sheltered there.

“He was protecting the suspect from getting arrested,” a police officer of District South said, pointing out that the lawyer had interfered in the police investigation.

“We also found a car from the possession of the suspect which was parked at the lawyer’s house,” he revealed, adding that the case against the police was fabricated.

CCTV footage of the suspect’s car outside Amanullah’s house has been obtained. An FIR has also been registered against him.