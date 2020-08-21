Friday, August 21, 2020  | 1 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

15 Karachi police officers booked for holding lawyer ‘hostage’

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
15 Karachi police officers booked for holding lawyer ‘hostage’

Photo: SAMAA File

A lawyer, identified as Advocate Amanullah, has filed a case against two deputy superintendents, three station house officers and 10 other police officers for allegedly holding him hostage in Karachi.

According to the FIR, the police illegally raided his house, confiscated valuables and held him hostage.

The police officers, on the other hand, said that they had raided Amanullah’s house after they received news of a criminal being sheltered there.

“He was protecting the suspect from getting arrested,” a police officer of District South said, pointing out that the lawyer had interfered in the police investigation.

“We also found a car from the possession of the suspect which was parked at the lawyer’s house,” he revealed, adding that the case against the police was fabricated.

CCTV footage of the suspect’s car outside Amanullah’s house has been obtained. An FIR has also been registered against him.

FaceBook WhatsApp
hostage karach lawyer Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi's DHA
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi’s DHA
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
China teenage climate warrior fights a lonely battle
China teenage climate warrior fights a lonely battle
China's coronavirus vaccine trial to begin at Pakistan's NIH
China’s coronavirus vaccine trial to begin at Pakistan’s NIH
Namibians warned not to use elephant dung to prevent coronavirus...
Namibians warned not to use elephant dung to prevent coronavirus virus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.