Karachi police believe 24-year-old woman doctor may have been murdered

The Karachi police believe a young doctor who died on August 18 after a gunshot to the head did not commit suicide.

The 24-year-old woman was brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre on August 18 night in a pulse-less condition, according to the hospital’s executive director, Dr Seemin Jamali.

Her family brought her in and said she had shot herself in the bathroom of a house in DHA Phase-IV. It was initially believed that it was a death by suicide but the police now believe it might have been a murder.

Dr Jamali confirmed that the young woman sustained a gunshot wound to her left parietal side (left side of her head) and the bullet exited from the right parietal side. The woman was right-handed, and Dr Jamali said in such cases it is more likely that the entry wound is on the right side.

However, she did not rule out the injury being self-inflicted. The woman died before hospital staff were able to put her on a ventilator. No post-mortem examination was conducted at the family’s request and they have reportedly buried her in Mirpurkhas, she confirmed.

The police believe the left-side entry wound is enough to rule out suicide. They say it is “not possible” for a right-handed person to inflict a wound to the left side of their head. They are now investigating whether she was murdered.

The police have recorded the statement of the deceased’s close friend, who told them they were going to marry soon. The friend said she suffered from depression because of problems at home.

The victim was a doctor at South City Hospital in Clifton and a blogger. Her friend said he spoke to her half an hour before the incident.

According to Dr Jamali, the weapon used in the shooting was unlicenced. The police have yet to announce that determination and have written to the District South deputy commissioner for information on whom it is licenced to.

An FIR has not been registered yet.