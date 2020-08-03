Man killed in Karachi shooting, suspect arrested

The police arrested on Sunday a suspect for killing a man in Karachi’s Defence.

An Afghan resident, identified as Muzaffar, went to his friend Sardar Nawaz Khattak’s house in Phase II and opened fire on him. Khattak died on the spot.

Muzaffar fired aerial shots while escaping and two passers by were injured. The Mehmoodabad police were able to arrest him and even seized a 0.9mm pistol from him.

The suspect told the police that Khattak had killed his brother three years ago. One of their common friends, however, said that Khattak had registered a case against Muzaffar for stealing from him.

The police said that they are investigating the case from all angles. A case has been registered.