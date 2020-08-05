Wednesday, August 5, 2020  | 14 Zilhaj, 1441
Pakistan

Karachi: Woman, father arrested for ‘throwing newborn from second floor’

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi: Woman, father arrested for ‘throwing newborn from second floor’

Manzoor Colony, Karachi. Photo: SAMAA TV/screengrab

A woman and her father were arrested for throwing a newborn from the second floor of their apartment building in Karachi’s Manzoor Colony on Tuesday, according to the police.

“Miraculously, the baby didn’t suffer any major injuries except for a scratch near the eye,” a police officer said. “When the suspects threw her, the newborn landed on the shade of a shop, which saved her life,” he added.

The baby was found by a neighbour who then called the police and an ambulance from the Chhipa Welfare Association. She has been shifted to a hospital.

An FIR was registered at the Baloch Colony police station by Senior Inspector Muhammad Younis. The mother confessed to her crime in police custody.

The FIR stated that the woman was not married and the father of the baby was reportedly her cousin. The baby was born in the suspects’ house at 4am on Tuesday, it added.

The newborn has been handed over to Chhipa. According to the organisation’s founder, Ramzan Chhipa, this is the first time he has heard of a child being thrown off a building.

A case has been registered under sections 338 (woman who causes herself to miscarry a fetus), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

