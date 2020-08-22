Saturday, August 22, 2020  | 2 Muharram, 1442
Pakistan

Watch: Karachi’s Naya Nazimabad still submerged 14 hours after rain

Posted: Aug 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Rescue teams, local administration missing despite waist-deep water

Karachi’s Naya Nazimabad is still submerged 14 hours after heavy rain inundated the area on Friday.

No representatives of the local administration or rescue teams have visited the area to help residents. The area is submerged under several feet of water and the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast another spell of heavy rain on Saturday.

The area falls under District Central, which is run by Rehan Hashmi. Districts Central and East have been the most affected by Friday’s spell of monsoon rains, according to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Water entered houses in Naya Nazimabad, destroying people’s belongings.

K-Electric suspended power supply to the area Friday evening and had not restored it as of 11am on Saturday. The power utility had told SAMAA TV on Friday that it was suspending power to areas where water had collected as a safety measure.

Residents of Naya Nazimabad say they have called the Naya Nazimabad management multiple times but haven’t received any help. People’s cars have floated away due to the massive amount of water that has collected in the area and incurred damages. Many people don’t even know where their cars are.

On Friday, the most rain was reported in Surjani Town where 170mm was recorded. North Karachi reported 88mm of rain while, North Nazimabad and Nazimabad had 85.6mm and Gulshan-e-Hadeed 77mm.

KDA Chowrangi, Shadman, Nagan Chowrangi, Surjani Town, Buffer Zone, Federal B Area and Liaquatabad were all flooded due to the downpour and cars, buses and motorcycles got stuck in the waist deep water.

