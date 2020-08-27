Thursday, August 27, 2020  | 7 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

CCTV cameras installed on all Muharram procession routes in Karachi

Posted: Aug 27, 2020
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Route map of processions by Sindh Police

Karachi police has devised its security plan for the upcoming processions on 9 and 10 Muharram in the city.

More than 1,000 CCTV cameras have been installed on over 250 points where the processions will pass. The routes include MA Jinnah Road, Nishter Park, Altaf Hussain Road and Kharadar.

According to the Sindh police, more than 100 surveillance mobiles have been prepared for the security of small processions and gatherings. The surveillance mobile networks will link with any major networks in the city.

Police and Rangers will monitor all the activities from the command and control room. Drone cameras have been arranged to monitor the procession in far off areas in the outskirts of the city.

The Sindh government has also issued a list of rules for the first 10 days of Muharram under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

No one can carry any arms or ammunition with the exception of law enforcers. More than five people cannot gather unless there is a procession, majlis or tazia.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had advised Pakistanis to follow coronavirus precautions during Eidul Azha and Muharram so cases do not spike again.

Last month, the federal government had allowed devotees to hold majalis and processions during Muharram as long as they strictly implement precautionary measures.

