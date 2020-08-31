Karachi motorists, beware of sinkholes

The monsoon rains that battered Karachi last week wreaked havoc and destruction in the city. At least 41 people were killed in the two days of downpour in multiple rain-related incidents.

The rain that broke the 90-year-record of downpour in the megapolis also left behind massive sinkholes and caved in roads presenting danger to motorists and clogging traffic.

A sinkhole is a depression or hole in the ground caused by a collapse on the surface layer. According to National Geographic, they are caused when water dissolves the rock underneath soil and creates an underground chasm.

Such a hole opened near PIDC Road, pulling in multiple motorcycles and cars. According to authorities, the hole is several feet deep and poses a threat to people passing by.

A sinkhole opened near PIDC. Photo: SAMAA TV

People were forced to leave their vehicles behind in the hole.

In a similar incident near the Rangers Headquarter, a heavy truck got struck in a sinkhole. Due to this, the movement of traffic on the road was affected leading.

A troller stuck after the road near the Ranger Headquarters carved in. Photo: Facebook/Rangers Headquarters

Multiple vehicles were damaged at Shaheen Complex after part of the parking lot caved in.

The sinkhole at near the parking of Shaheen Complex gobbled up vehicles. Photo: Facebook/Halaat Updates

The road connecting Gulistan-e-Jauhar and the Karachi airport also has a massive sinkhole near Habib University. The authorities have placed cement barricades around the hole to warn motorists and prevent accidents.

A sinkhole formed near the Habib University in Gulistan-e-Johar. Photo: Facebook/Halaat Updates

Other such holes in the road were seen in multiple parts of Defence as well.

The grounds of the Sakhi Hassan graveyard and the Malir graveyard also opened up, leaving graves in bad shape.

The rains also left roads submerged and houses inundated with waist-high rainwater. Traffic in multiple areas came to a standstill after main roads such as Shahrae Faisal and II Chundrigar Road flooded.

According to the Met Department, another spell of rain has been forecast in Karachi today (Monday). Some areas will be lashed by heavy rain while others are likely to receive light showers. Malir, Quaidabad and Landhi already saw some light rain Sunday night.

A seventh spell of rain has already begun in other parts of Sindh, such as Hyderabad, Shikarpur and Badin also saw sporadic rain Sunday night.