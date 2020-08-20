Thursday, August 20, 2020  | 29 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Rain expected in Karachi from Thursday till Saturday

Posted: Aug 20, 2020
Posted: Aug 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Photo: Online

Karachi will experience light rain on Thursday, moderate showers on Friday and heavy rain on Saturday, says the Met Office.

A fresh spell of rain has entered Pakistan from India’s Rajhastan. This will be the fifth rain spell that Sindh has witnessed in this monsoon season.

The Met Office has forecast 20 to 21mm of rainfall on Friday and 40mm on Saturday. Temperatures are likely to rise to 33 to 36 degrees Centigrade on the weekend.

Other areas expecting rain include Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar and Thatta.

The fourth monsoon spell wreaked havoc across the megapolis as 22 people died in only three days of rain. Several areas were also flooded. Nagan Chowrangi’s situation was particularly bad, as drains overflowed.

Several cars stopped working and had to be abandoned in the water. Overflowing gutters added to the misery in these areas, with the stagnant water staying for hours.

Other areas also reported flooding, such as Power House Chowrangi in North Karachi, Ayesha Manzil, Karsaz Road, II Chundrigar Road, Sharae Faisal, MA Jinnah Road, Water Pump, Ranchore Lines, the area around the Karachi Zoo and Urdu Bazaar.

The Malir River overflowed on the Korangi EBM Causeway and the road was sealed for traffic.

The most rain was reported at the PAF Base Faisal where 94mm was recorded.

