‘PPP, PTI, MQM to be consulted over Karachi administrator appointment’

Karachi’s new administrator will be appointed after the city main three stakeholders – Pakistan Peoples Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf – are consulted.

This was said by Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar when he visited on Monday North Nazimabad’s Block M to lay the foundation stone of a two-kilometre road being made near Karachi Medical and Dental College.

He said the upcoming Karachi administrator will be a “competent bureaucrat who knows the actual problems of Karachi and their solution”.

“PPP, MQM, and PTI are the stakeholders who will decide the right to administer Karachi after the local bodies tenure ends,” Akhtar said.

He said all three parties will work to improve Karachi’s infrastructure and resolve its civic issues.

The Karachi mayor said the Sindh government will make a committee with two members each from PPP, MQM and PTI to assist the city administrator in resolving civic problems.

He believed Karachi’s local bodies system needed to be strengthened.

PTI has submitted it recommendations to the government to make amendments in the LG system and MQM will give its suggestions soon too, Akhtar said.

The current Sindh Local Government Act 2013 has failed completely, he said, adding that it needs amendments.