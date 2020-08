The Meteorological Department has forecast cloudy weather in Karachi on the first day of Eid.

There are also chances of drizzling in the city. The weather is, by and large, expected to remain humid on Saturday.

The minimum temperature on Saturday morning was 29.5 degrees Celsius and the maximum the temperature is expected to rise to is 36 degrees.

Sea breeze is blowing at 14 kilometres per hour and humidity is around 65%.