Friday, August 7, 2020  | 16 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

No decision taken to open Karachi wedding halls, restaurants: commissioner

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
No decision taken to open Karachi wedding halls, restaurants: commissioner

Photo: Thyme Restaurant/Facebook

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani said Friday that the provincial government has not taken any decision to reopen gyms, restaurants, wedding halls and parks in the city.

The statement from the Karachi commissioner came a day after Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar announced that the government has decided to reopen restaurants, cinemas, theatres and parks from August 10.

Shallwani said that the decision to open gyms, cinemas, theatres, parks and restaurants will be taken after approval from the provincial task force headed by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Pakistan went into a lockdown on March 23 and all restaurants, shopping malls and shops were closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Schools across the country were closed on March 13.

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, will reopen on September 15, the federal government had announced on August 6.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi, Coronavirus, Pakistan, Schools
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
Islamabad zoo's lions died of suffocation: post-mortem report
Islamabad zoo’s lions died of suffocation: post-mortem report
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Coronavirus vaccine: German-Chinese clinical trial begins in China
Coronavirus vaccine: German-Chinese clinical trial begins in China
Pakistan renames Kashmir Highway as Srinagar Highway
Pakistan renames Kashmir Highway as Srinagar Highway
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.