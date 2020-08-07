No decision taken to open Karachi wedding halls, restaurants: commissioner

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani said Friday that the provincial government has not taken any decision to reopen gyms, restaurants, wedding halls and parks in the city.

The statement from the Karachi commissioner came a day after Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar announced that the government has decided to reopen restaurants, cinemas, theatres and parks from August 10.

Shallwani said that the decision to open gyms, cinemas, theatres, parks and restaurants will be taken after approval from the provincial task force headed by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Pakistan went into a lockdown on March 23 and all restaurants, shopping malls and shops were closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Schools across the country were closed on March 13.

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, will reopen on September 15, the federal government had announced on August 6.