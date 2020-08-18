Karachi man approaches court over ‘inflated’ milk prices

A Karachi man approached on Tuesday the Sindh High Court seeking action against the inflated prices of milk.

The petitioner said that the court had ordered that milk should be sold for Rs94 per litre. Many retailers, however, have been selling it between Rs110 to Rs120 per litre.

Contempt of court action should be taken against the retailers who have violated the orders, the petitioner said.

The court has summoned a reply from Karachi commissioner and others by August 10.

Many residents have complained of high milk prices even after the city administration fixed the milk price at Rs94 per litre last month.

The retailers collectively announced that they would be raising the price of milk to Rs120 per litre from July 18. This decision has been taken to compensate for farmers’ losses due to a drop in prices in previous months. Previously, the price in Karachi dropped as the city went into lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Many milk buyers have been registering complaints at the number given by Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani without any success.