Two Karachi madrassa teachers arrested for torturing students in Mominabad

Two teachers were arrested for torturing students at a madrassa in Karachi’s Mominabad on Friday, according to the police.

A video of one of the suspects, identified as Qari Fareed [a qari is a person who memorises the Quran and recites it], had gone viral on social media a few days earlier.

It showed the suspect beating up a girl.

Following this, the District South police began searching for him and arrested him. Further investigations revealed that the video was of the Khalid Bin Waleed madrassa located near Orangi Town and was shot one and a half years ago.

It was further revealed that another teacher, Qari Ali Syed had tortured a six-year-old boy on August 19, 2020 leaving marks on his back. He taught at the same madrassa.

The child’s father has registered an FIR against Syed. Further investigations are under way.