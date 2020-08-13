Thursday, August 13, 2020  | 22 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi woman moves court against encroachments, traffic on Korangi Road

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
Karachi woman moves court against encroachments, traffic on Korangi Road

A view of massive traffic on Korangi Road after rainwater accumulated on it following heavy monsoon rains on July 31, 2019. Photo: Online

A woman approached the Supreme Court Karachi Registry on Thursday with a petition against encroachments and heavy traffic on Korangi Road.

Korangi Road, which starts from Dawood Chowrangi and ends near the FTC flyover, is one of the longest roads in the city.

Ms Muhammadi, who lives near the Korangi Crossing, said that there are many encroachments on the road near the crossing. Big buildings are being constructed every day and heavy traffic moves during the day.

There is no peace for residents, she claimed.

“Who allowed heavy traffic to use the road during the day?” asked Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed. Their horns are loud enough to wake a person from a deep slumber, he remarked, adding that an alternative road should be constructed for heavy traffic.

The commissioner told the court that heavy traffic was allowed to use this road because of the coronavirus lockdown. It has now been moved back to Northern Bypass, he added.

The court has issued notices to the commissioner, KMC and DHA in the case.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi korangi road
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
korangi road, karachi korangi encroachments, dha, korangi crossing, supreme court, chief justice gulzar ahmed
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
Pakistani scholar's PhD thesis receives two international awards
Pakistani scholar’s PhD thesis receives two international awards
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
Russia has developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Russia has developed ‘first’ coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
Blog: Why I chose Science and Sociology for O’ Levels
Blog: Why I chose Science and Sociology for O’ Levels
Matiari-Lahore transmission line 85% complete: CPEC chairperson
Matiari-Lahore transmission line 85% complete: CPEC chairperson
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.