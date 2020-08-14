Karachi: Five injured in Independence Day celebratory fire

A woman and four men were injured by strat bullets as Karachiites turned to aerial firing on the eve of Pakistan’s 74th Independence Day.

Many people fired shots as the clock struck 12am late Thursday and early Friday. Fireworks display was seen in many areas too.

Forty-year-old Irfan was injured in the firing in Pan Mandi Memon Goth, while a woman was injured at Naagin Chowrangi.

Similar incidents were reported in Nazimabad, North Karachi and Landhi. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

The practice of celebratory firing is quite common in the country, especially on occasions such as Independence Day and New Year’s Eve.

The August 14 celebrations on Friday began with a 31-gun salute in the capital, followed by 21-gun salutes in all four provincial capitals