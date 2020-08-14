Friday, August 14, 2020  | 23 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi: Five injured in Independence Day celebratory fire

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi: Five injured in Independence Day celebratory fire

A woman and four men were injured by strat bullets as Karachiites turned to aerial firing on the eve of Pakistan’s 74th Independence Day.

Many people fired shots as the clock struck 12am late Thursday and early Friday. Fireworks display was seen in many areas too.

Forty-year-old Irfan was injured in the firing in Pan Mandi Memon Goth, while a woman was injured at Naagin Chowrangi.

Similar incidents were reported in Nazimabad, North Karachi and Landhi. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

The practice of celebratory firing is quite common in the country, especially on occasions such as Independence Day and New Year’s Eve.

The August 14 celebrations on Friday began with a 31-gun salute in the capital, followed by 21-gun salutes in all four provincial capitals

FaceBook WhatsApp
independence day Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
independence day, pakistan independence, pakistan birthday 2020, august 14 2020, celebratory fire Karachi
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
Pakistani scholar's PhD thesis receives two international awards
Pakistani scholar’s PhD thesis receives two international awards
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
Russia has developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Russia has developed ‘first’ coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Matiari-Lahore transmission line 85% complete: CPEC chairperson
Matiari-Lahore transmission line 85% complete: CPEC chairperson
WHO wants to review Russia's coronavirus vaccine trials
WHO wants to review Russia’s coronavirus vaccine trials
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
Sialkot woman arrested for kidnapping three children: police
Sialkot woman arrested for kidnapping three children: police
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.