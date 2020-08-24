Come to Karachi, solve its problems, mayor tells Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan should come and sit in Karachi to resolve its issues on an immediate basis.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said this while addressing a press conference at the Old KMC Building on Monday.

Practical steps are needed by the federal and provincial governments to make Karachi a liveable city. Forming committees is not the solution, he said.

The Karachi mayor said he fought Karachi’s case at every platform, including the Supreme Court when he filed a petition under Article 140-A of the Constitution to challenge the Sindh Local Government Act, 2013.

“During my 4-year tenure, I was expecting the judiciary to take up my petition regarding the non-availability of due powers to the third tier of government, but the apex court did not hear this petition,” Akhtar said.

He criticised the Sindh government and said the Pakistan Peoples Party does not want to strengthen the local government system because it want to retain powers in its hands.

“I have written several letters to the prime minister, Sindh governor, chief minister, chief secretary and local government secretary regarding KMC’s financial constraints, but got no reply,” he said.

He placed blame on both the federal and provincial governments for the miserable condition of Karachi.

The Sindh government has destroyed Larkana, Dadu, Thatta, Sukkur and Mirpurkhas as well, but none of the authorities are questioning the PPP about their pathetic performance, he said.

“The Sindh government has allocated Rs1,200 billion annually for the development of the province. Where are these funds being spent?” he asked.

He says the Supreme Court should take notice of PPP’s bad governance.

The Sindh government recently carved out another district in Karachi – District Keamari. Akhtar called it an illegal act. He said the opinion of the District West’s elected chairman was not taken.

District Korangi was carved out in 2013, but failed to deliver to the people of that district, he said.

“Carving out districts in Karachi is not a solution,” he said, adding that a mechanism is needed through which people can get civic facilities, including proper roads, transport and portable water.

What has Wasim Akhtar done in four years?

Akhtar listed down his achievements saying he was responsible for the renovation of the KMC building, establishment of a security cell at the municipal services department, improvement of KMC’s telecommunication system, up gradation of the emergency department and corona testing laboratory in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The Karachi mayor took credit for the establishment of the corona ward at the Cardiac Center in Landhi, induction of 45 dialysis machines at the Karachi Institute of Kidney Diseases, restoration of free cornea operations at the KMC Spencer Eye Hospital—which was restored after 15 years.

KMC, he said, appointed doctors and ensured availability of medical equipment at the Lyari Primary Health Care Centre.

It provided new uniforms to the fire fighters and made snorkel and fire tenders workable. The federal government, under the PM Karachi package, allocated Rs1,876 million to upgrade the KMC fire brigade department. It means they are to get 50 fire tenders, an aerial platform ladder, fire-fighting equipment and two water bowsers.

In four years, the KMC has completed 711 schemes under the annual development programme at a cost of Rs5,678 million.

Three flyovers have been made at Sakhi Hasan, Five Star Chowrangi and KDA Chowrangi at a cost of Rs2,386 million.

The KMC anti-encroachment department removed encroachments from Empress Market, Saddar, Light House, Arambagh, Khori Garden, Karachi Zoo and Bagh Ibne Qasim. These spaces have been restored to their original state, Akhtar said.

He said KMC established a bus terminal at Yousuf Goth in Baldia and an oil tankers’ parking terminal in Zulfiqarabad.

A graveyard was opened in Surjani Town Sector 16 A and the Azeempura graveyard was extended. It now has 5,000 more graves.

The Karachi mayor also said KMC has renovated Bagh Ibne Qasim, Jinnah Polo Ground, Jheel Park, Kidney Hill Park, Safari Park and Landhi Korangi Zoo.

Markaz-e-Islami at Ayesha Manzil was also renovated and a citizen complaint information system made.

The Sindh government has finalised the names of two bureaucrats for the Karachi administrator post: Najam Ahmed Shah and Syed Hassan Naqvi.

The selected candidate will take over after Akhtar steps down after completing his four years in power by August end. The administrator will stay in power until the local body elections are held in Karachi and a new mayor is sworn in.

Both the bureaucrats are Grade 21 officers and currently working as secretaries for different departments of the Sindh government.

Karachi mayor election

Akhtar was sworn in on August 30, 2016 after the MQM won the local body elections in December 2015.

According to the law, the Sindh government has three months days to hold the elections from the day the mayor steps down. No preparations, however, have been made for the polls.

Four years ago, the polls were held on the directives of the Supreme Court. The administrator was running the city’s affairs as no elections were held after 2009.