How to report illegal constructions to SBCA

If you have a complaint regarding illegal constructions in Karachi, you can get in touch with the Sindh Building Control Authority director-general directly.

Ashkar Dawar has invited the public to come and visit his office to register a complaint. His coordinator, Jalil Bhatti, told SAMAA Digital that Dawar is available for visitors five days in a week.

His office is on the first floor of SBCA building at the Civic Center. People can visit from Monday to Thursday between 11am and 1pm and from 11am to 12 noon on Friday.

You should make sure you take a written copy of your complaint and a photocopy of your CNIC and contact number.

After a complaint is registered, the DG secretariat forwards it to the relevant SBCA director of a town. An SBCA team follows up with the town director.

The idea is to resolve the complaint within 15 days.

Most of the complaints being received are of illegal construction in Liaquatabad, Jamshed Quarters and Gulberg. The SBCA DG secretariat is receiving 150 complaints on an average in a week.

Earlier, when Engineer Zafar Ahsan was the SBCA director-general in October, 2018, the authority set up a complaint centre for the general public to lodge their complaints from 11am to 2pm every Tuesday and Thursday.

The SBCA director level officers would register the complaints of the visitors, but the practice did not prove productive for the general public.