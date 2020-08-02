Sunday, August 2, 2020  | 11 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Four Karachi men booked for killing 55-year-old driver

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Four Karachi men booked for killing 55-year-old driver

File Photo

Four men were arrested on Saturday night for torturing a 55-year-old driver, Muhammad Sona, to death for not giving them enough space to pass in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

According to the police, Sona was driving home with his son in a Suzuki van when a car came in front of his van. The driver of the car wanted him to park his van on the side so that their car could pass.

“An argument broke out between them after which the car driver along with his friends beat up Sona until he lost consciousness,” a police officer said.

He passed away on the way to the hospital.

His relatives said that the suspects had first attacked Sona’s son on which he intervened but they beat him up too.

An FIR has been registered under 299 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

