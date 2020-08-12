Wednesday, August 12, 2020  | 21 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Woman, three children’s bodies found in Karachi in suspected murder-suicide

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Woman, three children’s bodies found in Karachi in suspected murder-suicide

Photo: Online

The bodies of a woman and her three children were found at their house in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed on Tuesday in a suspected murder-suicide.

The police believe the woman killed her children and then died by suicide.

The children were poisoned with insecticide. Their bodies were found on a bed. The woman’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the same bedroom.

At the time of the incident, the woman’s husband, an employee at a private bank, was not at home, according to the police. He had travelled elsewhere in Sindh two days earlier.

He alerted the police when he returned home and found the bodies. The main door to the house in Gulshan-e-Hadeed Phase I was locked and had to be broken, according to the police.

The children were a three-year-old boy, five-year-old girl and eight-year-old girl. The police surgeon has completed the post-mortem examination of the bodies and concluded that the woman’s body bore marks of torture.

The woman’s brother told the media that the couple used to have small fights.

Related: Angry single man arrested for killing three couples in Gujranwala

The police are still investigating the case.

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

  • Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  • Umang 0317 4288665
  • Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  • Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  • Taskeen 0332 5267936
  • Rooh 0333 3337664
  • Rozan 0800-22444
  • OpenCounseling 042 35761999

FaceBook WhatsApp
Murder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
karachi, karachi suicide, mother kills children, gulshan e hadeed, murder,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
Coronavirus vaccine: German-Chinese clinical trial begins in China
Coronavirus vaccine: German-Chinese clinical trial begins in China
Why is Pakistan observing Kashmir Siege Day?
Why is Pakistan observing Kashmir Siege Day?
Russia has developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Russia has developed ‘first’ coronavirus vaccine: Putin
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.