Woman, three children’s bodies found in Karachi in suspected murder-suicide

The bodies of a woman and her three children were found at their house in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed on Tuesday in a suspected murder-suicide.

The police believe the woman killed her children and then died by suicide.

The children were poisoned with insecticide. Their bodies were found on a bed. The woman’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the same bedroom.

At the time of the incident, the woman’s husband, an employee at a private bank, was not at home, according to the police. He had travelled elsewhere in Sindh two days earlier.

He alerted the police when he returned home and found the bodies. The main door to the house in Gulshan-e-Hadeed Phase I was locked and had to be broken, according to the police.

The children were a three-year-old boy, five-year-old girl and eight-year-old girl. The police surgeon has completed the post-mortem examination of the bodies and concluded that the woman’s body bore marks of torture.

The woman’s brother told the media that the couple used to have small fights.

Related: Angry single man arrested for killing three couples in Gujranwala

The police are still investigating the case.

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.