Two children among four injured in Karachi building fire

Four people, including two children, were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Surjani Town, Karachi on Monday.

The fire started after a blast because of a gas leak. The neighbours in the area called the fire brigade and rescue teams immediately after which the blaze was put out.

The injured were shifted to the burns department of Civil hospital where they are currently under treatment.

Neighbours said the family used electric mosquitoe killers and there was a short-circuit.

The apartment was completely damaged from the blaze, the fire brigade department said.