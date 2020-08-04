‘Karachi sacrificed 10% less animals than last year this Eid’

Lesser animals were sacrificed this year on Eidul Azha in Karachi as compared to last year.

SAMAA Digital got some figures on how many animals were sacrificed.

Gulzar Feroz, a former chairperson of the Pakistan Tanners Association, says there was a 5% to 10% decrease in sacrificial animals compared to last year.

Pakistan sacrifices nearly 8 million animals, including cows, goats, sheep and camels on the three days of Eidul Azha, said Feroz. Of this, 20% or 1.6 million animals are sacrificed in Karachi alone.

Feroz was giving last year’s figures.

This year, his estimate for Karachi was 100,000 animals less than last year. He said approximately 1.5 million animals were sacrificed.

Al Khidmat Welfare Association Karachi Director Engr Muhammad Sabir, too, says the qurbani rate went down this year.

He said nearly 1 million animals are sacrificed in Karachi on Eid and there was a 20% decline this year.

“Last year, we accumulated a figure of 1.2 million sacrificial animals in Karachi during all three days,” he said.

The spokesperson of the Super Highway cattle market, Yawar Chawla, told SAMAA Digital that on an average, 40% of Karachi participated in animal sacrifice this Eid.

Chawla said around 1.5 million animals were sacrificed this year and the sacrifice of goats and small animals was more popular.

Of the 1.5 million, he says around 1.05 million were small animals like goats and sheep and 450,000 were cows and camels.

Why there was less qurbani

Everyone knows why, he said, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and bad economic conditions as factors contributing to the decline.

“Most people engaged themselves in joint sacrifice to avoid involving themselves in directly touching the butcher or other persons,” he said.

Some people were also facing financial trouble because of the slowdown in business activities. They opted for joint sacrifice by contributing a ‘hissa’ (a part) of a cow or camel.

Goats were expensive this time too.

How much animal waste was lifted?

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board’s offal disposal record also showed a decline in animal sacrifice this year. Over 51,312 tonnes of animal waste was lifted and removed from the country’s financial hub Karachi in an offal disposal operation after Eid.

SSWMB lifted and removed 53,956 tonnes of animal waste from Karachi last year. This shows a decrease of animal waste by 2,644 tonnes.