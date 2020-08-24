Monday, August 24, 2020  | 4 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Aamir Liaquat challenges formation of Karachi’s new Keamari district

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Aamir Liaquat challenges formation of Karachi’s new Keamari district

Photo: File

PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat challenged in the Sindh High Court on Monday the formation of a new district in Karachi. District Keamari has been carved out of District West.

He said that the decision should be declared null and void as it is against the law. According to the petition, the new district only serves to give a political advantage to the Pakistan Peoples Party.

No census was conducted in District West before the decision, the petition said. The court should declare it illegal, he added.

On August 20, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced the formation of the new district. The 19-member Sindh Cabinet approved it unopposed. They all belong to the PPP.

What areas come under the new Keamari district?

Keamari, SITE, Baldia, Mauripur and the Karachi Fish Harbor all fall under the new district.

The Sindh government bifurcated District West. It earlier had a population of around four million with major areas consisting of Keamari, Baldia Town, SITE and Orangi. There were a total of 46 union councils in District West, of which 22 were in the control of MQM-P.

Now, SITE, Baldia, Mauripur and Keamari are part of District Keamari. This means Gulshan-e-Ghazi, Ittehad Town, Islam Nagar, Nai-Abadi, Saeedabad, Muslim Mujahid Colony, Mohajir Camp and Rasheedabad of Baldia Town fall under the new district.

Other areas in District Keamari are Bhutta Village, Sikandarabad, Sultanabad, Baba Bhit Island, Machar Colony, Mauripur, Shershah, Gabo Pat, Pak Colony, Old Golimar, Jahanabad, Metrovile, Bawani Chali, Frontier Colony, Banaras Colony, Qasba Aligarh and Islamia Colony.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aamir Liaquat Karachi Sindh High Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
karachi districts, karachi districts map, karachi district west, karachi district east, karachi district population, karachi district court, karachi district west map, karachi keamari map, karachi keamari zip code, karachi keamari news, karachi district name
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
'Pre-Partition' Hindu temple demolished in Karachi's Lyari
‘Pre-Partition’ Hindu temple demolished in Karachi’s Lyari
Minor surges, no major coronavirus peaks expected in Pakistan: MMIDSP
Minor surges, no major coronavirus peaks expected in Pakistan: MMIDSP
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
High court orders arrest of Sindh LG Secretary Roshan Sheikh
High court orders arrest of Sindh LG Secretary Roshan Sheikh
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.