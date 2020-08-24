Aamir Liaquat challenges formation of Karachi’s new Keamari district

PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat challenged in the Sindh High Court on Monday the formation of a new district in Karachi. District Keamari has been carved out of District West.

He said that the decision should be declared null and void as it is against the law. According to the petition, the new district only serves to give a political advantage to the Pakistan Peoples Party.

No census was conducted in District West before the decision, the petition said. The court should declare it illegal, he added.

On August 20, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced the formation of the new district. The 19-member Sindh Cabinet approved it unopposed. They all belong to the PPP.

What areas come under the new Keamari district?

Keamari, SITE, Baldia, Mauripur and the Karachi Fish Harbor all fall under the new district.

The Sindh government bifurcated District West. It earlier had a population of around four million with major areas consisting of Keamari, Baldia Town, SITE and Orangi. There were a total of 46 union councils in District West, of which 22 were in the control of MQM-P.

Now, SITE, Baldia, Mauripur and Keamari are part of District Keamari. This means Gulshan-e-Ghazi, Ittehad Town, Islam Nagar, Nai-Abadi, Saeedabad, Muslim Mujahid Colony, Mohajir Camp and Rasheedabad of Baldia Town fall under the new district.

Other areas in District Keamari are Bhutta Village, Sikandarabad, Sultanabad, Baba Bhit Island, Machar Colony, Mauripur, Shershah, Gabo Pat, Pak Colony, Old Golimar, Jahanabad, Metrovile, Bawani Chali, Frontier Colony, Banaras Colony, Qasba Aligarh and Islamia Colony.