We’re parha likha, only ‘posh’ violence please, say DHA protestors

How many protests have you seen where people pick up their own trash, share food with one another and the policemen and constantly remind each other to ‘behave’ as they are ‘parha likha’?

Monday’s protest by DHA and Clifton residents at the Cantonment Board Clifton office on Khayaban-e-Rahat in Karachi was truly one of a kind.

Hundreds of men, women and children participated in the protest after their houses were submerged in heavy monsoon rains on August 27. Most areas didn’t have power for over 70 hours and some areas, such as Khayaban-e-Bukhari and Mujahid, remain flooded. The road on the opposite side of the CBC office was flooded too and protesters parked their expensive vehicles around it as they arrived.

The demonstration started with the CBC leaving the pipe running at its gate in an attempt to put off or disperse the protesters as they gathered outside its office at noon. The angry people simply moved towards the other gate. Some women even climbed it just so they could ‘catch’ the CBC officials. In response, the CBC staff shut their glass entrance in their faces. The police stood guard outside it. The people kept fighting to go inside, but the police didn’t budge.

Every time some protesters grew rowdy, someone from the crowd would shout out a chastising reminder that they were “parhey likhe” and should behave. As if to maintain that reputation, some residents would sit on the ground when asked and then stand up after some time. Potted plants on the office stairs were smashed and the railings were broken too as the crowd swelled at the entrance.

While the protest remained peaceful throughout, there were a few eruptions. The Gizri SHO got into shouting matches with the protestors as the CBC officials did not show up. One protester almost attacked a policeman for “laughing at his misery”. Tensions deescalated after some residents offered patties and biscuits to the law-enforcement officers. Water, boxes of juice, and chips were being passed around to everyone.

The protesters had even arranged to pick up their own trash. A man carrying a black garbage bag kept roaming outside the office and picking up whatever trash he saw. Many others helped him too.

These genteel acts, however, sat uneasily with the blind elitism that was also on display in the constant calls for the protestors to behave like educated people. This smacked of condescension as if to say that when protests turn violent, as we have seen in many desperate neighbourhoods in Karachi, it is because the people are not educated enough. In many working class neighbourhoods, which have been neglected by the city government, people have not had the money to run generators or buy water tankers. What makes their protests less legitimate? They are already disenfranchised and neglected mohallas in a city rent by inequalities. Why look down on violence as something only perpetuated by the “uneducated”?

The entire bedrock of income inequality is class in many of these circumstances. It is the systemic violence or invisible violence that is far more damaging than a few people burning tyres on a road because they have gone days without water or electricity. It is this kind of classist thinking that produces shameful remarks that they live in Defence and not some “village”.

And these DHA residents profit off the informal settlements in their very own backyard. The katchi abadis sit cheek by jowl with the ugly white house mansions with Mashallah emblazoned across their porticos. The commercial areas were flooded where small businesses that service these “posh” areas were ruined. The paradoxes are staggering.

These points aside, the DHA residents should be commended at least for showing up to agitate against the powerful DHA today. This is the first such protest of its kind in memory. And their demands are legitimate: if they pay fees and charges and taxes, someone needs to explain why there was no proper storm water drainage installed.

The protest made news precisely because it was such a unique event. Up until now, the residents of DHA, have not collectively engaged on their municipal and civic issues. It took flooding up to their eyeballs to bring them out. This was also an excellent moment for self-reflection: why have they not bothered about what happens beyond their front gate before? (To be fair there are small pockets of resistance in the shape of environmentalists, architects and activists who have been vocal about the way DHA is run and planned).

The prior lack of involvement in their own civic issues (and DHA’s transparency) became apparent as no one at the protest ostensibly knew the name of the CBC CEO. A placard asking for the resignation of ‘Rana Asif’ was spotted in the hands of a protester on the office stairs. The only problem was that no man with that name works at the CBC.

Rana Kashif was the previous CEO and he was recently replaced by Sohail Hassan Wattoo two months ago. But nobody seemed to know this as some protesters even chanted slogans against Ahmed Chinoy, the former CPLC head.

The protesters kept saying that they voted for PTI leaders Dr Arif Alvi, the president, and Imran Ismail, the Sindh governor, with the hopes that they would work for the city. “We trusted you, voted for you and now you have deserted us,” said one man. These two leaders are, however, no longer the representatives of NA-247 (the constituency under which DHA comes) and PS-111. They were replaced by MNA Aftab Siddiqui and MPA Shehzad Qureshi after the by-election in October 2018.

One simple reason DHA’s residents have not previously agitated at such a scale is that they have been able to use informal systems to keep their homes running. The residents have been paying extra money for water tankers as the pipelines are empty. They have been buying diesel for generators to shore up their electricity supplies. But one thing that they all missed out on was the shared storm water drainage that they could not buy.

All it took was their basements to flood for the reality to sink in. [There were, however, some exceptions to this too as some people checked in into hotels, and posted videos of travelling in their Vigos in flooded streets while eating chaat.]

This is not the first time that Karachi was flooded following rains. Every year, social media is bombarded with videos of the city’s crumbling drainage system as water enters houses in different parts and remains accumulated on roads for days. The only difference this year is that the victims were the so-called elite.

Many protesters thumped each other on the back for paying the “highest taxes”, adding that this means they should be “treated better”. As @purpleside24 tweeted, “My dudes, the whole province deserves better. The idea that weath=worth is capitalist”.

“This protest has been staged by the educated people of Defence,” said a protester. “If it were Lalukhet then the CBC building would’ve been set on fire.” Well, first of all it’s called Liaquatabad and, second, it’s drier than DHA. So the joke’s on you.