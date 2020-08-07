Billboard falls on Karachi motorcyclists near Metropole

Supreme Court had ordered removal of billboards across the city

Two motorcyclists were injured on Thursday after a billboard collapsed on them near Metropole Chowrangi during the monsoon spell that hit Karachi.

The injured people included a 65-year-old man who sustained several injuries and was immediately shifted to a hospital, according to a traffic police officer present at the accident site.

The other man suffered minor scratches and left after receiving basic first-aid, the officer added. The men were on a motorbike.

Billboards have been installed on all major roads of Karachi despite orders by the Supreme Court. In 2018, the court had passed an order to remove billboards from all public properties across the city. The ban is also applicable in cantonment areas, on the land of government offices, and in housing societies.

The orders were passed after multiple incidents of boards falling on residents occurred across Karachi during rainstorms. Following this, more than 150 billboards were removed from multiple areas of the city including main Sharae Faisal.

However, the decision resulted in losses for advertising companies after which new rules regarding public advertising were introduced. The district and provincial governments were given the responsibility to come up with ideas of installing boards that were not hazardous to the lives of citizens.

Advertisers had then found a substitute of pasting thin sheets and posters at an elevation on walls of the city.