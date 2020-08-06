Karachi lashed by heavy rain as August monsoon spell starts

Spell to continue till August 8

Heavy rain was reported in different parts of Karachi Thursday afternoon in the fourth spell of the monsoon season.

Showers were reported in North Karachi, Surjani Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gadap Town, DHA, Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi, Clifton, Saddar and II Chundrigar Road. The Met department has forecast heavy rain with thunderstorms later in the day. The rain will continue till Saturday.

According to the Met department, Karachi is expected to receive between 100 and 200 millimetres of rain. An alert for urban flooding has been issued.

The Met department has predicted rain in Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, and Balochistan too.

Karachi rain

The last time it rained Karachi’s streets were flooded, with some neighbourhoods reporting chest high water. To solve the issue, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the Pakistan Army to clear drains in the city.

The NDMA chairperson has been asked to clear the city’s drains. Karachi has 38 drains of varying sizes and they are usually so full of garbage that they overflow when it rains. That overflowing gutter water mixes with rainwater and floods streets and houses.

FWO, NDMA clean drains

The NDMA has been working with the FWO to clear the drains. So far, it has made headway on three major drains–the Gujjar Nullah, Mawach Goth Nullah and Korangi Nullah. So far, 40% of the Gujjar Nullah has been cleaned, 50% of the Mawach Goth Nullah and 45% of the Korangi Nullah.

Fourteen FWO teams have been working to remove garbage from the drains. The NDMA spokesperson said on Wednesday the teams removed over 6,000 tonnes of garbage.

The teams have identified 40 choking points and cleaned 25 so far.

Of Karachi’s 38 drains, 19 are the responsibility of the Sindh government now, said the spokesperson. He said the FWO, NDMA and related government departments are in close contact. Prime Minister Khan is also being given updates on the progress of the drain cleaning.