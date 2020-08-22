Saturday, August 22, 2020  | 2 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh government shortlists two bureaucrats for Karachi administrator post

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sindh government shortlists two bureaucrats for Karachi administrator post

The Sindh government has finalised the names of two bureaucrats for the Karachi administrator post: Najam Ahmed Shah and Syed Hassan Naqvi.

The selected candidate will take over after Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar steps down after completing his four years in power by August end. The administrator will stay in power until the local body elections are held in Karachi and a new mayor is sworn in.

Both the bureaucrats are Grade 21 officers and currently working as secretaries for different departments of the Sindh government.

Related: ‘PPP, PTI, MQM to be consulted over Karachi administrator appointment’

Shah is posted as the secretary of the investment department. He has also served as the specialised healthcare and medical education secretary for Punjab from 2016 to 2018. Shah has also served as the finance secretary, and science and technology secretary for Sindh.

Naqvi, on the other hand, is currently working as Sindh’s finance secretary. He has previously served as director of the export processing zone authority, the project director of the computerization board of revenue, and worked at CM House, Governor House and CDGK too.

The Sindh government sources told SAMAA Digital that the two names are being considered and one will be selected by the Sindh chief minister.

Karachi elections

Akhtar was sworn in on August 30, 2016 after the MQM won the local body elections in December 2015.

According to the law, the Sindh government has three months days to hold the elections from the day the mayor steps down. No preparations, however, have been made for the polls.

Four years ago, the polls were held on the directives of the Supreme Court. The administrator was running the city’s affairs as no elections were held after 2009.

Administrator appointment not on Karachi committee’s agenda  

Last Saturday, some leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan People’s Party, and MQM-P leadership met in Islamabad. They all agreed to work together for the betterment of Karachi and address its civic issues.

In that meeting, a coordination committee was formed comprising the members of all three political parties. The members included Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, Ports and Shipping Minister Ali Zaidi, Telecommunication Minister Aminul Haq, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, and Sindh LG Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

The coordination committee will meet in Karachi at Sindh CM House today (August 22).

The committee will discuss its core issues as per the TORs finalised in the first meeting, Haq told SAMAA Digital. This includes issues relating to Karachi roads, transport, and sewerage.

The selection of Karachi administrator is not in the agenda of the meeting, he said, adding that it could be discussed though. “It is the prerogative of the Sindh government to appoint Karachi administrator.” MQM-P just wants the government to appoint a competent and skilled officer who is aware of the city’s dynamics.

 He, however, clarified that his party has yet to given any name for the post.

Khurram Sher Zaman, a PTI MPA, said that the Sindh government has right to appoint Karachi administrator, but it should consult it with other stakeholders. “A decision with mutual understanding is needed”, he added.

He speculated that the provincial government may opt for Naqvi as he has been working closely with the Sindh CM.

Shah, on the other hand, has already clarified that the appointment of the Karachi administrator is an administrative issue and would be dealt with accordingly.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Sindh Government
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi's DHA
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi’s DHA
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 9am | August 21 |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 9am | August 21 | Pakistan
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Minor surges, no major coronavirus peaks expected in Pakistan: MMIDSP
Minor surges, no major coronavirus peaks expected in Pakistan: MMIDSP
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.