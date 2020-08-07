Karachi, call on these numbers to complaint about rain-related troubles

Rain in Karachi has left its residents worried and helpless.

Sewage and rainwater has accumulated on the streets, people have been without electricity for hours, manholes are open and overflowing, trees have fallen on the roads, live wires are causing electric shock incidents.

So where can one register their complaint?

Here are some important complaint numbers of civic bodies you can use for rain-related trouble during this monsoon spell.

Commissioner House staff is available on 021-99205634 and 021-99203443.

For rain water accumulation on roads and streets in your area, call on KMC’s helpline 1339. The fire brigade can also be reached on the same number.

KWSB-related complaints can be addressed on 021-99245138 and 021-99245139-40.

If your area has a garbage disposal problem, you can get in touch with the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board on 1093, 021-99333702 and 021-99333703-4.

All six district municipal corporations have also introduced their complaint numbers for rain emergencies.

The East DMC administration has two complaint centers – one in Jamshed Zone and another in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Residents of the Jamshed Zone can complaint on 021-99225111 and Gulshan-e-Iqbal on 021-99230355 and 021-99230356-9.

You can also directly call the in-charge of the East DMC complain centre, Farooq Soomro, on 0332-2536956.

West DMC residents can call the secretariat chairman and municipal commissioner secretariat on 021-36762519 and 021-36697869.

In South DMC, complaints can be registered on 021-99211390 and 021-99211429.

For residents of Central DMC, the secretariat chairman and municipal commissioner can be reached on 021-99260342 and 99260344.

People living in Korangi DMC can register their rain-related complaints on 021-99248125 and 99248122 and Malir DMC on 021-99333788.

The public relation officers of all civic agencies said these numbers are operational 24/7.

Dozens of complaints have been received over the last two days (Thursday and Friday) which were mostly about rain water accumulation on the streets, they said.