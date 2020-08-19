Transgender person attacked and murdered in Kamoke

A transgender person was killed on Tuesday night after unknown men opened fire at her residence in Kamoke, the police confirmed.

Twenty-two-year-old Piya was travelling back home with friends from a ceremony. When they reached their home, some men opened fire at them. “The suspects were already waiting at our place and immediately attacked us,” a transgender person living with Piya said.

Gujarat District of Transgender Association President Sania Rana condemned the attack and demanded justice from the government “The perpetrators should be immediately caught and punished,” she said.

According to the police, an FIR has been registered and investigation into the case has begun.

“We have formed a special team that is pursuing the case and is collecting evidence,” Kamoke SHO Nadeem Khalid said, adding that raids are being conducted and the suspects will be arrested as soon as possible.

Piya’s body has been sent back home after a post-mortem examination.