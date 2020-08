A man, identified as Zohair, killed his 50-year-old mother by attacking her with a knife multiple times in Kamoke on Monday, the police said.

The suspect and his mother had gotten into an argument over a domestic matter during which Zohair got angry and attacked his mother. He fled from the scene afterwards, according to the police.

The body has been shifted to a hospital for a postmortem examination.

An FIR has been registered and the police are conducting raids to arrest the suspect.