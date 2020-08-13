Kaavan’s treatment reignites zoo debate in Pakistan

The Islamabad High Court’s consistent scrutiny of the government and wildlife departments on the treatment of Kaavan has garnered appreciation from across the world, but has also stirred a debate over our treatment of animals caged in zoos.

Kaavan is a 36-year-old extinct-breed Asiatic elephant that the Sri Lankan government gifted to Pakistan in 1985. The animal is being kept at Islamabad’s Marghazar Zoo where he has been alone in his enclosure since 2012 when his female companion, Saheli, died at 22.

An online petition garnered over 200,000 signatures after it emerged he was being chained, suffering from mental illnesses, and will have a bleak future without a better habitat even if a new mate arrives.

On May 22, Chief Justice Athar Minallah ordered wildlife officials to consult with Sri Lanka to find Kaavan a “suitable sanctuary”.

He also ordered that the 878 other animals held at Islamabad’s zoo be relocated.

The federal government then assured the court that it would transfer Kaavan to a sanctuary in Cambodia.

Experts react to court’s decision to free Kaavan

Owais Awan, counsel of the petitioner, told The Third Pole that they were lucky to have a judge like Justice Minallah hearing their case.

“We were lucky to have a judge who was receptive and passionate about the cause of animal welfare,” Awan said.

“My children and even my grandchildren grew up seeing Kaavan and it will be sad to see him off, but we all know he has a beautiful future ahead of him; he will be at peace,” said Islamabad Wildlife Management Board Chairperson Anisur Rahman.

However, Uzma Khan, director of biodiversity at WWF Pakistan, is skeptical. She is also concerned about the transportation process and how it can cause huge stress to the animal.

“Considering the average zoo life expectancy of an Asian elephant, Kaavan has lived most of his life, and efforts should be made to improve his enclosure and provide enrichment so that his quality of life improves,” Khan said.

She was of the opinion that the government should make a strategic decision instead to never get any more elephants at Islamabad’s zoo.

Lions die at Islamabad’s Marghazar Zoo

On July 30, a pair of lions died while being transferred from the Marghazar Zoo to a farmhouse in Lahore on the May 22 orders of the Islamabad High Court.

Khalid Mohiuddin Wildlife Pvt Ltd was given custody of the lions and they were responsible for their transfer.

The lioness died on the way to the farmhouse, while the lion died after reaching there. The deaths were reportedly due to the negligence of the caretakers.

On August 11, the Islamabad High Court issued a contempt notices to State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul and members of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board on the lions’ deaths.

During the hearing, Climate Change Secretary Naheed Durrani took responsibility for the lion’s death and said that the federal cabinet had nothing to do with it.

To this, Justice Minallah replied that since the government had given approval for the wildlife boards, it was also responsible.

He demanded that the investigation report and FIR of the lions’ deaths be presented before the court.

The court then issued contempt of court notices to the minister, adviser and secretary, and members of the board. The hearing was adjourned till August 27.