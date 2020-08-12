Wednesday, August 12, 2020  | 21 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

K-Electric CEO gets protective bail in electrocution death case

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
K-Electric CEO gets protective bail in electrocution death case

Photo: Online

The Sindh High Court granted on protective bail to K-Electric Chief Executive Officer Moonis Alvi in two cases related to electrocution deaths in Karachi.

The court also granted protective bail to KE Chief Distribution Officer Amer Zia. The SHC bench has approved bails of seven days against surety bonds of Rs50,000.

Police registered an FIR against four KE officials, including Alvi, over the death of 19-year-old Faizan Ahmed due to electrocution. The incident occurred on August 11 in DHA.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Faizan’s uncle. Faizan was on a visit to Karachi from mansehra, his uncle had said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
K-Electric Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
Russia has developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Russia has developed ‘first’ coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
Blog: Why I chose Science and Sociology for O’ Levels
Blog: Why I chose Science and Sociology for O’ Levels
Pakistani scholar's PhD thesis receives two international awards
Pakistani scholar’s PhD thesis receives two international awards
Matiari-Lahore transmission line 85% complete: CPEC chairperson
Matiari-Lahore transmission line 85% complete: CPEC chairperson
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.