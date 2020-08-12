K-Electric CEO gets protective bail in electrocution death case

The Sindh High Court granted on protective bail to K-Electric Chief Executive Officer Moonis Alvi in two cases related to electrocution deaths in Karachi.

The court also granted protective bail to KE Chief Distribution Officer Amer Zia. The SHC bench has approved bails of seven days against surety bonds of Rs50,000.

Police registered an FIR against four KE officials, including Alvi, over the death of 19-year-old Faizan Ahmed due to electrocution. The incident occurred on August 11 in DHA.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Faizan’s uncle. Faizan was on a visit to Karachi from mansehra, his uncle had said.