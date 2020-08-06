Thursday, August 6, 2020  | 15 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
Today’s outlook: Joint parliamentary session called, CCI meets

Posted: Aug 6, 2020
Posted: Aug 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Thursday):

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the Council of Common Interests and discuss an eight-point agenda. All chief ministers will attend the meeting via video link.
  • Schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will reopen today to train teachers on coronavirus guidelines.
  • A joint session of Parliament will start at 5pm. The House will vote on the Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) Bill.
  • Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has been appointed the new spokesperson for the Foreign Office. Aisha Farooqui, the current spokesperson, will give her last weekly briefing today.
  • Emergency medical aid and pop-up field hospitals were dispatched to Lebanon Wednesday along with rescue experts and tracking dogs as the world reached out to the victims of the explosion that devastated Beirut.
  • The US dollar has touched Rs168.2 in the interbank market for the first time in over two weeks.
  • ICYMI: At least 39 people were injured in a cracker attack on a rally of Jamaat-e-Islami in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Click here to read the full story.

