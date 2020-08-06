Today’s outlook: Joint parliamentary session called, CCI meets

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Thursday):

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the Council of Common Interests and discuss an eight-point agenda. All chief ministers will attend the meeting via video link.

Schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will reopen today to train teachers on coronavirus guidelines.

A joint session of Parliament will start at 5pm. The House will vote on the Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) Bill.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has been appointed the new spokesperson for the Foreign Office. Aisha Farooqui, the current spokesperson, will give her last weekly briefing today.

Emergency medical aid and pop-up field hospitals were dispatched to Lebanon Wednesday along with rescue experts and tracking dogs as the world reached out to the victims of the explosion that devastated Beirut.

The US dollar has touched Rs168.2 in the interbank market for the first time in over two weeks.

At least 39 people were injured in a cracker attack on a rally of Jamaat-e-Islami in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal.