Thursday, August 6, 2020  | 15 Zilhaj, 1441
Man injured in JI Karachi rally attack passes away

Posted: Aug 6, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Man injured in JI Karachi rally attack passes away

A man injured during Wednesday’s cracker attack on the Jamaat-e-Islami’s Kashmir rally in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal died at a hospital on Thursday.

He has been identified as Rafiq Tanoli, a resident of Malir’s Quaidabad. He was admitted at Liaquat National Hospital.

At least 39 people were injured in the cracker attack on the rally, the Sindh health department confirmed Wednesday.

They were being treated at five different hospitals in the city, a spokesperson for the provincial health department told SAMAA Digital. The Kashmir rally was near the Baitul Mukarram mosque when an unidentified man threw a cracker from the opposite side of the road, an eyewitness told SAMAA Digital.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, who was leading the rally, urged party workers to cooperate with law enforcement agencies. In a statement, the JI Karachi leader said the attack was carried out by “coward agents of Indian intelligence agency R&AW”.

The outlawed Sindhu Desh Revolutionary Army has claimed responsibility for the attack through its social media account.

Pakistan observed Kashmir Siege Day on August 5 which marked one year since the annexation of Indian-occupied Kashmir by New Delhi. India had revoked Kashmir’s special autonomous status by repealing articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution on August 5, 2019.

ji Karachi
 
