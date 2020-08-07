Headlines 9am: Karachi man arrested for killing mother, Jeddah fire

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.
The third monsoon spell has hit Karachi leaving multiple roads inundated and electricity supply suspended. A 100-year-old tree in Usmanabad was uprooted by gust of winds on Thursday. The Met Office has predicted more rainfall in the megapolis today and tomorrow.
Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore where he will hold a meeting with the chief minister and other officials. Punjab CM Usman Buzdar will brief the premier on the performance of the province’s cabinet.
A man in Karachi has been arrested for killing his mother. Another man in Gujrat killed his father for not allowing him to marry the girl of his choice. Two more men have been apprehended in Rajanpur and Kamonki for taking their mothers’ lives.
Two men in Islamabad have been booked for beating up two motorists for not giving way. The police have, however, not made any arrests.
A fire that broke out in Jeddah’s Al-Sulaymaniyah neighborhood has been doused after many hours of battle. The blaze started in a number of portcabins in an area close to the Haramian High Speed Railway Station in Jeddah. No deaths have been reported so far.