Friday, August 7, 2020  | 16 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
Headlines 9am: Karachi man arrested for killing mother, Jeddah fire

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

  • The third monsoon spell has hit Karachi leaving multiple roads inundated and electricity supply suspended. A 100-year-old tree in Usmanabad was uprooted by gust of winds on Thursday. The Met Office has predicted more rainfall in the megapolis today and tomorrow.
  • Pakistan has decided to reopen its restaurants, cinemas, theatres and parks from August 10, announced Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar during a press conference on Thursday. Wedding halls will reopen on September 15, while the final announcement regarding schools will be made on September 7.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore where he will hold a meeting with the chief minister and other officials. Punjab CM Usman Buzdar will brief the premier on the performance of the province’s cabinet.
  • A man in Karachi has been arrested for killing his mother. Another man in Gujrat killed his father for not allowing him to marry the girl of his choice. Two more men have been apprehended in Rajanpur and Kamonki for taking their mothers’ lives.
  • Two men in Islamabad have been booked for beating up two motorists for not giving way. The police have, however, not made any arrests.
  • A fire that broke out in Jeddah’s Al-Sulaymaniyah neighborhood has been doused after many hours of battle. The blaze started in a number of portcabins in an area close to the Haramian High Speed Railway Station in Jeddah. No deaths have been reported so far.
  • England were 92-4 at stumps on the second day of the first Test against Pakistan in Manchester on Thursday. The hosts had the worst possible start to their reply of Pakistan’s first innings total of 326 all out as they lost the wickets of openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley in quick succession.

Imran Khan Karachi Saudi Arabia
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
Karachi man arrested for killing mother, Jeddah fire, Asad Umar, NCOC, imran khan in lahore, pak vs eng, pak tour eng,
 
