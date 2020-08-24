Monday, August 24, 2020  | 4 Muharram, 1442
Watching Ertugrul, other dramas is against Shariah: Karachi’s Jamia Banuri Town

Posted: Aug 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 hours ago
Engin Altan as Ertugrul. Photo: Anadolu

Watching dramas or movies, including Turkish series Ertugrul, is ghair sharayi (against Shariah), declared Karachi’s Jamiatul Uloom Islamia Allama Muhammad Yousaf Banuri Town, one of the biggest Islamic educational institutions of Pakistan that follows the Deoband school of thoughts.

Darulifta issued the fatwa on their website where a few people had asked for the institution’s take on the popular Turkish series. Jamia Banuri Town has also confirmed the fatwa to SAMAA Digital over the phone and e-mail.

In an another fatwa issued by the Darulifta on May 15, 2020, Jamia Banuri Town explained that Shariah declares those acts jaiz that meet two conditions: the intentions behind the act and the methods or medium used to achieve your goal don’t contradict Shariah.

As for Ertugrul, even if the drama makers had aimed to propagate piousness, they used film-making to send their message, which is not allowed in Islam, according to Jamia Banuri Town, hence, Islam doesn’t allow watching the Turkish blockbuster or other dramas even if they highlight Islamic history.

In another fatwa, the institution suggested that the history of Khilafat-e-Usmania (Ottoman Caliphate) can be highlighted by making history books and literature on the subject readily available.

Ertugrul has become a household name among Pakistanis despite being a Turkish production. Most Pakistani viewers are in love with the show and a few even spent their lockdown binge-watching it.

Some of its actors have even landed sponsorships from Pakistani companies and appeared on television programmes via video link to respond to the overwhelming appreciation for the drama.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also lauded the drama and also suggested young people watch it.

Jamia Darul Uloom’s take on Ertugrul

On July 16, when SAMAA Digital contacted Karachi’s Jamia Darul Uloom regarding this, they provided us with the copy of an already issued fatwa against Islamic dramas.

According to the fatwa, “portraying Islam and Islamic personalities or their deeds through dramas or films is tantamount to insulting the dignity of these personalities themselves because the possibility of misrepresentation is huge.”

Hence calling it an Islamic drama or considering it as a service to Islam by playing the role of high-profile personalities in the form of dramas is not right,” the fatwa claimed.

It added that in such dramas “they attribute their own costumes, dress and speech, which is not, in fact, a service to Islam but part of a conspiracy against Islam, so making, watching and showing such films is a sin.”

The fatwa advised all Muslims to stay away and avoid such dramas. However, there are different opinions in different religious circles regarding the Turkish drama.

